City Center Arts makes annual batch of 1,000 paper cranes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An “artistic” way of saying "thank you" is underway in Muskegon, and organizers are looking for your help with the tribute to our front-line workers.

City Center Arts is collecting “peace crane” origamis to put on display for those who have put themselves on the front lines during the pandemic.

The project is reminiscent of an effort started following World War II. According to Japanese history, a little girl named Sadako, who ended up with cancer after the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, folded 1,000 origami cranes in an effort towards world peace.

Unfortunately, she died at 12 years old, and the center is now hoping to have all the cranes made by Aug. 6, 2021, which is the anniversary of the bombing.

So far, they are off to a good start, getting donations from places like Ann Arbor and Detroit. They may even hit their numbers by mid-April.

If that is the case City Center Arts plans to send cranes to Hiroshima in time for its annual dedication ceremony at Peace Park, where there is a statue of Sadako.

The crane project at the center was inspired by one of their artists who has been making them for years.

For more information, visit this link.