Muskegon museum receives World Trade Center beam for temp exhibit

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Part of the World Trade Center, which collapsed during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, is on display in Muskegon.

The USS Silversides Submarine Museum unveiled a temporary exhibit Monday showcasing a support beam that once held one of the ill-fated towers.

The exhibit centers around the heroes who rushed in to help during the attacks 22 years ago.

“I am a Chicagoland native, born in Oak Lawn, IL. I remember when the beams were escorted into Oak Lawn. A truly sobering moment, knowing that so many died under those beams,” says Bethann Egan, the museum’s executive director. “Oak Lawn has done a tremendous job in creating a beautiful memorial and we appreciate the Children’s Museum loaning the USS Silversides Submarine Museum this meaningful artifact to share with Muskegon and the West Michigan community.”

The museum credits Sanborn’s Jewelers for helping bring the exhibit to Muskegon.

We’re told the exhibit will remain in place for the rest of the school year. Area schools are invited to hold field trips so children may see the beam in person and learn more about the significance of 9/11.

“I really look forward to sharing this moment with my daughter – teaching her what September 11th means to our country and why it is important to learn about events that happened even prior to our lifetimes,” Egan adds.

Donations are being accepted to cover fees for students, veterans and active service members. Visit the museum’s website for more information.

