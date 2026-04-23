Muskegon mother honors her late daughter by raising funds for Transplant House of West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon mother is honoring her daughter's life by giving back and easing the financial weight of the transplant process for others.

When Shayna passed away at age 21, she became the first hand donor in Michigan. Her mother, Debra Wyant, said Shayna was the protector of her friends and family.

"She was my beautiful angel," Wyant said. "She was so beautiful. Her eyes just lit up a room. Her favorite color was purple. She loved Batman."

Debra Wyant

Much like her favorite superhero, Shayna has saved lives even in death.

"Shayna was 21 when she passed away, and she was just a young mom," Wyant said.

For four years, Wyant has honored her daughter's life by continuing her legacy in support of organ donation. Wyant said that seed was planted when her daughter was 18.

"I said, they're gonna ask you if you want to put a little red heart on your license. And her response was, wouldn't that be amazing to save a life?" Wyant said.

Shayna gave the gift of life to three others, including the gift of touch as the first hand donor in Michigan.

While Shayna lives on through those recipients, the transplant process is expensive. Wyant organized her annual Laugh, Paint, and Donate event to support the Transplant House of West Michigan.

Morning News 'It's our second chance': Local couple to help fellow transplant patients Ruta Ulcinaite

The nonprofit provides a home away from home and has saved transplant families more than $260,000 in lodging and food. Wyant has raised almost $18,000 in her daughter's name.

"It's helping out transplant families that are going through the transplant. And I just, I want to make her proud. And this is something that she would be excited to do," Wyant said.

The annual Laugh, Paint, and Donate event offers a steak dinner, a painting event, crafts for kids, and a raffle. The event is Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Muskegon Eagles 668. Painting will take place from 6 to 8 with the steak dinner happening at 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube