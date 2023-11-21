Muskegon man sentenced to 15+ years for owning 3 guns as a felon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for possessing guns multiple times as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 41-year-old Dareese Devon Hewlett was convicted of three drug-related crimes in 2010, 2016 and 2017.

We’re told severe penalties are included under the Armed Career Criminal Act for those who possess guns after being convicted of at least three crimes involving drugs.

Hewlett had guns in possession three times, according to the DOJ. They say he fired at a man during a memorial gathering in Muskegon, after which a gun was found in his hotel room with a switch attached.

Federal attorneys say another gun was found at Hewlett’s residence, followed by a third gun and bulletproof vest at his home two months later.

“Mr. Hewlett is a serial offender who had demonstrated blatant disrespect for the law,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to ridding our streets of guns in the hands of felons and illegal ‘switches’ that pose grave danger to our communities by converting a firearm into a fully automatic machinegun.”

The DOJ says Hewlett was sentenced to 188 months — a little more than 15 ½ years — behind bars.

