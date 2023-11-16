‘These are not harmless’; Benton Harbor man sentenced in “switches” scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man will spend nearly six years in prison after a judge sentenced him on Thursday for his involvement in a plot to buy and sell devices that can quickly turn semi-automatic pistols into machine guns.

Judge Janet Neff ruled Torez Burnett, 21, will spent 70 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to posses and transfer machine guns and a count of possession and transfer of a machine gun.

Last December, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten charged Burnett and 10 others, including three from Grand Rapids, with federal drug and weapons offenses.

READ MORE:Federal agents charge 11 for drugs, weapons, conversion switches

He said some of them, including Burnett, plotted to traffic firearm conversion devices, better known as switches.

“We want to send a message to people that these are not harmless, small, little pieces of plastic or metal that can bring status,” said Totten.

Totten says Burnett led the group.

He describes the devices as three-part pieces that people can install on guns' slide-cover plates with little technical knowledge. When they pull its trigger, the gun will fire until someone releases or the magazine empties.

“Their destructive capacity is really quite staggering,” said Totten. “They are helping fuel the gun violence epidemic that we are seeing across Michigan and across the nation, rendering shootings more deadly than ever before.”

According to Totten, people often buy switches from places overseas or 3-D print them. He says Burnett imported the devices from China then distributed them between the two cities.

“I can say that, even based on some limited conversations I've had with law enforcement officers in the Benton Harbor area, I think that this case is already making a difference,” said Totten.

When he first announced the charges, Totten said law enforcement agencies in West Michigan rarely came across switches during their investigations but now they do and it poses an “enormous threat.”

“Access, using guns to settle disputes and the competitive advantage, and perhaps a status symbol as well, I think, contribute to the increase we've seen,” said Totten.

He believes the communities need to work together to bring an end to the violence.

“Certainly, I think there is a lot more that needs to be done outside of what our office is focused on,” said Totten. “We need to especially focus on prevention. We need to identify people who are headed on the wrong track, and we need to provide them with real alternatives and send them a message of the consequences that could come.”

Burnett’s attorney sent the following statement to FOX 17:

“We represented Torez Burnett in a conspiracy to possess and transfer machine guns case in the Western District of Michigan. We put forth the best legal arguments pertinent to the jurisdiction as they related to transfer of machine guns as well as a thorough analysis of prohibited persons and how they apply to Mr. Burnett. Due to Mr. Burnett's age and immaturity, he was involved with a large scale conspiracy with people that he no longer wishes to associate himself with. Mr. Burnett was sentenced to the bottom part of his Guidelines which is what we were asking for. We always strive to represent all of our clients to the best of our ability whether that be in Federal Court or in State Court. We agree with the sentence fashioned by Judge Neff as it relates to this case.” — Lucas X. Dillon, Sr., attorney for Torez Burnett

According to Totten, nine other defendants have already pleaded guilty. Six of them have been sentenced:



Jayvon Anthony: 84 months

Demarcus Greely: 38 months

Nicholas Hallo: 46 months

Demitrius Seuell: 33 months

Omarion Branch: 38 months

Eric Williams: 24 months

Sentencing hearings for Timothy Thomas and Quincy Bowman are scheduled for Nov. 29. The court has not yet scheduled sentencing for Armando Villanueva.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube