MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Lake is closed for the second time in two weeks due to high bacteria levels.

As before, the closure affects the beach at Water Sports Park.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says a sample was taken July 27, which showed moderate levels of algae.

Check back with EGLE’s website for updates on this and other Michigan beaches.

