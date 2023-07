MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon beach is closed this weekend due to high bacteria levels.

The Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) beach tracker says the closure affects Muskegon Lake at Water Sports Park.

Testing results from a sample taken July 13 show algae was present in moderate levels, resulting in discoloration.

Follow EGLE’s website for updates on this and other beaches in Michigan.

