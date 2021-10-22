Muskegon home with "great bones" sells

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon home recently sold. Upon being granted the listing, Five Star Real Estate in Muskegon knew they would have to get creative to get the right buyer.

“So we dressed up one of our coworkers’ fiance,” real estate agent Bre McCarthy said.

The skeleton man shows off the "great bones" of the home and quickly garnered thousands of shares on social media.

“Everyone loved it. The feedback has been great,” McCarthy said.

Real estate agent Bre McCarthy got her wish. The home got so much attention, it sold within days.

“I hope they restore it and bring it back to its former glory,” McCarthy said.

The home is at 1709 6th Street.