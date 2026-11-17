MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights will consider changes to the city's budget as part of efforts to close a budget gap. That was one of three agenda items discussed at a special meeting at Muskegon Heights City Hall Monday night.

One item authorized the city to write off delinquent water bills more than five years old or tied to properties that have entered tax foreclosure. Council members weighed in on ways to address the budget gap, which officials noted is larger than previously thought.

"It's actually more like $1.8 million that you guys are over."

WATCH: Muskegon Heights grapples with ballooning budget deficit

Muskegon Heights weighs budget cuts to close deficit before deadline

Options discussed include spending cuts, a reduction in operating costs and adjustments through taxation. With about two weeks before the December 1, 2027, tax proposal deadline, some residents asked why the city waited this long.

Joyce Thomas told me she's lived in Muskegon Heights her whole life. She said it's hard to see the city struggle after growing up here.

"I just never seen anything like this in my life," said Thomas. "I was born and raised is Muskegon Heights, and I pray that it be the Heights that it used to be."

In Monday night's meeting, the city manager position was addressed — a role that has been vacant since Pearlette Merriweather was ousted in June. Former Fire Chief Shawnderrick Roberson filled the city manager role temporarily before he was fired in August. He currently faces criminal charges of tax evasion and delivery of a narcotic, after an investigation by federal and state agents that included a raid of city hall.

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Police Chief Maurice Sain has served as interim fire chief and city manager since Roberson's departure.

Meanwhile, the council has dealt with its own controversy out of this summer's raid. Two coucilmembers, Derrick Collins and LaShae Simmons, face criminal charges tied to accusations they used their public office to benefit themselves by approving their own bids for city-owned properties.

Still, council members hope to address what's on the table and move forward productively.

"We want to ensure that not only do we rebuild the trust of our citizens but maintain that trust with our staff, but at the end of the day, if we all have the same mindset which is retain the growth and prosperity of Muskegon Heights, all decisions will be great."

The budget discussion is set to continue at the council's regular meeting Monday, November 23, followed by a special public hearing Tuesday, November 24. That hearing gives residents another chance to weigh in before the city's December 1 deadline to put a deficit plan in place.

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