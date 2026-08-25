Muskegon Heights city manager and fire chief let go amid tax evasion and drug charges

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Shawnderrick Roberson is no longer the city manager or fire chief for Muskegon Heights, following a decision at the city's Aug. 24 meeting. Roberson faces two counts of tax evasion and one count of delivery of a narcotic.

FOX 17's Julie Dunmire spoke with the attorney representing Roberson, who offered new details about the charges his client is facing.

Terry Nolan is representing Roberson. Nolan said he has known Roberson for two decades. He said it was expected that his client would be fired.

Nolan said the drug delivery charge is not what it appears on the surface.

"He's not accused of being a drug dealer, though what he did falls under the drug dealer statute," Nolan said.

Nolan explained that Roberson gave Norco pills — which Roberson had a prescription for — to a lifelong friend who also had a prescription for Norco.

A preliminary examination is currently set for Sept. 1, but that date will likely change and be pushed back.

The Muskegon County prosecutor said his ethics prevent him from commenting on anything that has not been said in open court.

Learn more about the investigation in the video player below

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