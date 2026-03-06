MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three shootings in one week, two of them deadly, have left Muskegon Heights reeling, and neighbors demanding answers.

Muskegon Two shootings 200 yards apart leave one dead, one injured in Muskegon Heights Olivia Yatooma

Families are grieving the loss of 15-year-old Tayvon Watson and Robert Fletcher, Jr., a man in his 20s.

Muskegon Teen killed in Muskegon Heights shooting remembered as 'life of the party' Olivia Yatooma

Muskegon Family identifies man killed in Muskegon Heights shooting Olivia Yatooma

In response, Councilman William Kitchen gathered neighbors Thursday night at Muskegon Heights City Hall to discuss solutions for combating the violence.

The town hall drew a full crowd, with more than half of those in attendance raising their hands when asked if they had been personally impacted by gun violence.

After more than three hours of discussion, the central focus became addressing the root causes of violence, along with building stronger support systems for young people in the Heights.

WATCH: Muskegon Heights town hall puts police, community accountability in spotlight after recent deadly shootings

Muskegon Heights town hall puts police, community accountability in spotlight after recent deadly shootings

"I don't know where to start," neighbor Ira Williams said. "I don't have all the answers, but I know we have to start somewhere."

Education panels and social justice panels were on display throughout the town hall.

Police Sgt. Shaun Kozal pressed the community to do more when violence occurs, pointing directly to Tayvon Watson's death.

"A 15-year-old was killed in this community, and not one person has called Silent Observer. It's unacceptable that nobody wants to say anything," Kozal said.

Councilman William Kitchen pushed back, questioning whether law enforcement has done its part as well.

"You're a sergeant. How many conversations with any one of our citizens have you sat down with and had? That means that's unacceptable," Kitchen said.

Police Chief Maurice Sain echoed Kozal's call for community cooperation while defending the department.

"When we have gunshots and things going on, people don't wanna talk about it. The easy way out is to make the police to blame and to have somebody come up here and bash the police department like we aren't doing what we're supposed to do? Not on my watch," Sain said.

In a time set aside for public comment, one man spoke to the importance of showing up for young people and knowing your neighbors.

"Sometimes you have to open up your doors to these young ones, and you can't be afraid of them," he said.

Among the action items that emerged from the town hall: partnering with local schools, making yourself available as a mentor and encouraging kids to get involved in after-school programs.

"The action has to start today," Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube