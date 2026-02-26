Teen killed in Muskegon Heights shooting remembered as a leader and 'life of the party'

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday in Muskegon Heights, leaving his family and school community grieving the loss of a teenager they say was full of potential.

Family tells FOX 17 Tayvon Watson was the teenager found by police with a gunshot wound to the stomach in an alley near 7th Street and Hume Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. A 21-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the hand in the same incident.

Tayvon's sister, Nikia Watson, said the family is devastated and demanding answers.

"I'm hurt. My family's hurt. I want justice for my brother, because he didn't deserve this," Watson said.

Tayvon was a sophomore at the Innovative Learning Center, Orchard View Schools' alternative education program. His sister said he had been looking forward to a milestone just weeks away.

"He was getting ready to plan his 16th birthday in one month, and he's been taken away from us. I don't know how we gonna get through this, but because I'm the strong one, I'm gonna do what I can," Watson said.

Tayvon's family described him as a leader and the life of the party. His English teacher, Marissa Tescari, remembered him as kind, caring and the class clown.

"He's not Tayvon. He's Tay Tay, and he'll let anyone know to call him Tay Tay," Tescari said.

Tescari said Tayvon's potential was undeniable to those who knew him at school.

"He was 15, so there was so much potential that people in the streets didn't see from him, that when he came here, he made sure that everyone could see that potential in him, in Tay Tay," Tescari said.

Orchard View Superintendent Thomas Hamilton shared a statement with FOX 17 on Tayvon's passing:

Tayvon Watson was attending the alternative education program in Orchard View School District as a sophomore. This is a terrible loss for the family and friends and staff that knew Tayvon in our school district. Orchard View Schools values all young people and this has been an especially difficult year with the number of students passing away either through medical emergencies or tragic accidents. Although none of these incidents occurred in Orchard View, we still feel the pain for these families and we remain committed to being a safe and loving place for kids to attend school. Thomas Hamilton, Orchard View Schools Superintendent

Tayvon's mother, Teba Summers, is now faced with burying her son.

"Now I got to bury my child. Because of what? He didn't have nothing to do with it. Now my baby is gone," Summers said.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain addressed the violence in a news release Tuesday night.

"The Muskegon area has been plagued by a rash of shootings in the last few days," Sain said. "This is a community-wide problem, and we cannot stop the gun violence without the community's help."

Despite their grief, Tayvon's family said they are moving forward one day at a time and that his legacy will live on.

"Until we meet again. I love you," Summers said.

"I love you forever. You know I always had your back, and I still do. I love you, I love you, I love you," Watson said.

As of Wednesday night, no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to Silent Observer.

Police say you can also use the City of Muskegon Heights app for Apple or Android phones.

If you're interested in helping Tayvon's family, they have created a GoFundMe.

