Muskegon Heights officials to pick interim city manager at special meeting

MUSKEGON HEIGHT, Mich. — Officials in Muskegon Heights will hold a special meeting on Monday to choose an interim city manager.

Last month, the Muskegon Heights city council voted to not renew former manager Troy Bell’s contract, which expired on January 31.

However, a plan to find his replacement was never created.

Walter Watt, the city’s mayor, called two meetings to try and do so, but both were canceled because not enough council members showed up.

Eventually, the council unanimously voted to name Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain as acting city manager for one week at a third special meeting held last Wednesday.

They then scheduled a meeting for this evening to appoint an interim city manager, who would be able to work for a longer period of time than someone in the acting role.

Councilwoman Bonnie McGlothin has presented a list of candidates for the job.

Former Muskegon Heights city manager Melvin Burns also offered to take the position.

In the past, the city's finance director has stepped in as acting city manager.

However, right now, Muskegon Heights does not have a finance director.

Several other administrative positions are also vacant.

Last week, the city attorney resigned. According to Watt its accounting firm may soon leave too.

Monday’s special meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Special Meeting Agenda 2-6-23 by WXMI on Scribd

