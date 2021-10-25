Muskegon Heights officer shot over the weekend remains in good spirits

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man is dead, a suspect is on the loose, and an officer was shot in Muskegon Heights over the weekend.

That officer is okay, as Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain told Fox 17 that this weekend, he and his department was able to have lunch with the assaulted officer at the department hub over the weekend.

“He’s doing well," Chief Sain said. "His spirits are up,”

A traffic stop near 9th and Barney turned into gunfire at 8th and Delano, a heavy day for the police department.

“We’re here working together to try keeping this community safe," Sain said. "We are a family. We’re not just a group of people that come together to work with each other. We have a genuine love and respect for one another."

Muskegon Heights PD arrested one man in connection to the shooting, and they're still searching for another suspect.

These suspects fired at the officer while he was driving. That officer drove himself to hospital and still wanted to be back at work the next day.

“When we have these isolated incidents, the community is not happy," Sain said.

Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation, as they do with all officer-involved shootings.

