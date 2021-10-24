Watch
Muskegon Heights officer assaulted

Posted at 1:34 AM, Oct 24, 2021
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — There’s an active investigation underway after someone assaulted a Muskegon Heights police officer.

The assault happened Saturday night.

Michigan State Police say they are assisting Muskegon Heights Police.

FOX 17 will continue to update this article as we recieve more information.

