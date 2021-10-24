Muskegon Heights officer assaulted

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — There’s an active investigation underway after someone assaulted a Muskegon Heights police officer.
The assault happened Saturday night.
Michigan State Police say they are assisting Muskegon Heights Police.
The Michigan State Police are assisting Muskegon Heights PD with a felonious assault upon an officer. There is a large police presence, please avoid the area. Additional details will be released as they become available.— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 24, 2021
