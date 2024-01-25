Muskegon Heights man professes innocence after appeals court vacates charges

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights man, Tyrone Rogers, served several years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit. Rogers was accused of raping a family member in 2016. He continues to claim his innocence, and the Court of Appeals also vacated his conviction.

The University of Michigan National Registry of Exonerations recognizes Tyrone's case.

“I’m a decent person. I’m a caring person. I’m a reliable person. I’m responsible. I just, you know, I’m just full of life. I love people," Rogers said.

Now, walking as a free man, Rogers says he is not the person he once was painted as.

“I was falsely accused,” Rogers said.

Rogers, who was accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, says it's only by the grace of God he's here.

“I don’t know how I made it through. I guess it was just my faith in God that pulled me through," Rogers said.

For years, Rogers has maintained his innocence.

“It ripped my heart out. I’m still recovering," Rogers said.

Originally, he was sentenced to 29 to 48 years behind bars.

“I knew the truth would come out sooner or later, so I just kept fighting," Rogers said.

Rogers says his story is proof that the justice system is broken. According to his attorney, the Court of Appeals vacated his conviction and grated him a new trial.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor says they cannot re-try the case, because the alleged victim is no longer cooperating. The prosecutor's office says it always stand behind its victims.

Rogers says he never did what he was accused of, and says he was compensated roughly $165,000 for the time he spent in prison. For Rogers, he says it's a small price to pay for the pain he has endured.

“I think I’ll be dealing with this for the rest of my life,” he added.

Saying every step he makes from here on out will be one of faith in better days ahead.

“I consider myself a man of God. Every opportunity I get, I allow God to work through me, to help others," Rogers said.

He says now, his attention is turned toward helping others who may have been wrongfully convicted, as he says he was.

