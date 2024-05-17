Muskegon grandma sentenced for 14-month-old's overdose death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon grandmother whose 14-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine over the fall has been sentenced.

Eva Jones died in October 2023 after reportedly finding a heroin-laced spoon in her grandmother’s coat pocket, court documents explained. An autopsy revealed multiple drugs in her system, including cocaine, fentanyl, norfentanyl and benzodiazepine.

Latisha Jones, 52, was later arrested and charged with open murder.

"Latisha said she placed a used needle and a spoon used to heat her heroin in her coat pocket and placed her coat on a chair in the living room. Latisha said the spoon was partially sticking out of her coat pocket," the probable cause affidavit read.

Court records say Jones’s murder charge was changed to manslaughter in March, to which she pleaded guilty.

Jones was sentenced Thursday to between 30 months and 15 years behind bars with credit for 198 days served, according to Muskegon County court officials.

