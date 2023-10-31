MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County mother is experiencing an unimaginable loss— her toddler passed away just last week.

Now, Denisha Jones is sharing her story with the hopes it helps raise awareness about children and drug exposure.

Mother grieves loss of 14-month-old she says died from drug exposure

Eva Jones was just 14 months old when she died due to what her mother says was a drug overdose.

“Everybody is walking around with they kids and I can’t walk around with mine,” Jones said.

On Jones' front porch, you'll find a memorial for her little girl, Eva.

Eva was in every way a smiley, happy little girl until October 22, 2023.

Denisha says it took only a matter of moments for her little girl to be gone.

“It was like I turned around to look at her and her whole face was pale. Her lips were blue. It was like a nightmare, a dream or something,” Jones recalled. “I just said, 'my baby ain’t breathing, my baby ain’t breathing. My baby ain't breathing. Come on, help me, help me, help me.' I panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

“Just nobody understands so I panicked so I went outside. I started screaming please somebody help me anybody know how to do CPR? Please please please,” Jones said.

Jones tells FOX 17 that a toxicology report done during Eva's autopsy found multiple drugs in the toddler's system.

She says a close relative was a substance user, and that the relative told Jones her baby got ahold of their spoon used for drugs.

Jones tells FOX 17 that the relative has been arrested.

FOX 17 reached out to the Muskegon County Prosecutor and has not yet heard back.

“Now, I gotta wake up every morning, and realize— ain’t no baby in this house. Ain’t no smell. Ain’t no footsteps. Ain’t no crying," Jones said.

Jones hopes that by sharing what happened to her, it can help other to realize the dangers of having small children around known drug users, even if it's someone you trust.

“I might seem strong, but deep down inside I wake up at two, three, four o’clock in the morning crying. I wake up. I see everybody else playing with their kids, I end up crying. I see people posting with their kids on Facebook, and I end up crying,” Jones said.

A GoFundMe for Eva's burial expenses can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube