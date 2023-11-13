Muskegon fire heavily damages 2 business spaces, investigation underway

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through two Muskegon business spaces over the weekend.

The fire broke out Saturday at a strip mall along Pine Street at roughly 7:15 p.m., according to the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD).

We’re told crews arrived to find large flames coming from the roof of a vacant building. It is believed the fire started there.

Fire officials say the strip mall is comprised of five attached businesses. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to three of them but Moody’s Bar and the vacant building sustained heavy damages.

The nearby Muskegon County Jail was placed on lockdown due to the fresh air intake’s close proximity to the smoke billowing from the fire, MFD explains. Consumers Energy shut down area power lines that were dangerously close to the blaze, resulting in outages.

No one was hurt.

We’re told the area between Apple and Myrtle avenues is now closed due to the buildings’ potential to collapse.

MFD credits authorities from Muskegon Township, Muskegon Heights, North Muskegon, Whitelake, Egelston Township and Norton Shores for their assistance, as well as the Norton Shores Canteen.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are urged to connect with MFD or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube