MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters are actively working a scene in Muskegon Saturday night where several businesses are on fire.

Central dispatch tells FOX 17 that at least three or four businesses are on fire in the 900 block of Pine Street.

The Muskegon County Jail went into lockdown because of the fires across the street; however, dispatch did clarify that the jail itself is not on fire.

This is developing news. FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene to bring you updated information.

