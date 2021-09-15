Muskegon County Commissioner compares vaccine requirements to Nazi Germany

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a 5-4 Tuesday afternoon, Muskegon County Commissioners passed a resolution that states they will not question county resident's claims to exemptions from wearing a face mask.

The resolution also states that Muskegon County will not require or mandate vaccines or similar medical treatments, going on to say the county will not ask businesses to implement such mandates.

The resolution has no legal authority and cannot work against current vaccine requirements proposed by the Biden administration.

After the vote to pass the resolution, Muskegon County Commissioner Malinda Pego, who wrote and proposed the resolution, elaborated on why she says despite having no teeth, the resolution is necessary.

“I’ve had county employees reach out to me that says the county may start mandated vaccines. That is not acceptable in the United States of America. This is not Nazi Germany. As long as I am here it will not happen,” Commissioner Pego said.

When questioned how she would prevent the Biden administration's requirements for employers with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers, Pego said the following:

“That is treasonous. He cannot do that. Thank you."

Many at the meeting opposed the resolution, saying it makes the county look bad. During public comment, one member of the community saying:

“That’s not a local debate. That’s a national debate. That has very little to do with residents of Muskegon County. Let those who are the experts in healthcare deal with such things."

Residents of the county who didn't wish to enter the building for the sake of their health say this isn't in the best interest of all the people of Muskegon County.

“Really truthfully, it's a waste of time. We have bigger fish to fry. It’s just idiotic that we would have to take time out to even deal with an issue like this,” activist Pasty Petty said.

