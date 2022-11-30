Muskegon Co. deputies arrest wanted man reported as armed, dangerous

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted on multiple felony allegations in Muskegon County has been arrested.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Randy Rinard was apprehended Wednesday morning.

Rinard was considered armed and dangerous when deputies first issued a notice earlier this month.

Authorities say they questioned Rinard on Saturday, Nov. 12 about a car that was presumed stolen.

He then took off and was combative with deputies when they caught up to him, according to the sheriff’s office. Rinard allegedly had a knife on him when he eluded authorities.

