Man considered armed & dangerous on the run

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Muskegon County Sheriff's need your help searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say 45-year-old Randy Rinard went inside the Lakewood Quick Stop on East Kenwood Boulevard around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. They questioned him about a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to be stolen.

As deputies were questioning Rinard, he fled on foot. They started to pursue him.

Deputies caught up with Rinard but he was combative. He assaulted the deputy and fled again.

Deputies say Rinard had a knife on him and went to a nearby home he had been staying at.

The Muskegon County Emergency Response Team helped officers with trying to apprehend Rinard but they were not able to find him.

Rinard is described as a white man, five foot eleven. He weighs 240 pounds,.

A citizen with a concealed pistol permit used his firearm to protect the deputy.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Rinard, you're asked to contact the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at 231-724-6259 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463