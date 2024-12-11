Muskegon city commissioners reverse course on beach parking price hikes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tides are changing in the city of Muskegon where an approved plan to increase parking prices at the beach is reversing course.

After pushback from the public, Muskegon city commissioners have voted to readjust price hikes.

The commissioners addressed some concerns with its vote 5-0 vote, reversing course on two previously approved changes. Fridays will now be considered weekdays, meaning parking will be $10.

The new weekend price is increasing to just $15 dollars instead of $20. Weekday prices and annual passes will stay the same.

"This is just an example of us, you know, hearing feedback, asking questions and making and making tweaks,“ said City Manager Jonathan Seyferth.

Prices were originally raised after Muskegon city commissioners voted on Nov. 26 to increase weekday prices from $7 to $10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while adding a free day on Wednesday.

Weekend pass prices jumped from $10 to $20, and annual passes increased from $20 to $40.

Many community members and visitors of the beach voiced their displeasure with the change, prompting meetings on Tuesday evenings.

The decision to not change prices did not sit well with beach lovers like the Patio Girls, a group of seniors who attended high school together and visit the beach at least three times a week.

"A lot of us are on limited incomes, so going from $20 to $40 kind of fired us all up,” said Barb Frohner, speaking about the increase on the annual pass. “We’re looking at finding some place we can go to park for free, because you must either pay our beach fee or you must pay a state beach fee and go over to North Muskegon. Unfortunately, everybody doesn't have that kind of money.”

Some in attendance wanted discounts for senior citizens and veterans, but the city believes there are enough deals in place for beach trips.

“Everyone who's a city resident who's paying taxes gets those two passes already," Seyferth said. "And then we do have the free day on Wednesday. And then the buy one, get one free, so we do have different options for people to get a lower-cost season pass or to get free entrance to the park on different days.”

Residents like Kim Fisher of Muskegon County say to not forget about them during these decisions. “I'm not happy with it. I think it's not fair," Fisher said. "I think the whole Muskegon County should get free pass, just like the city. I don’t live but 10 minutes from the beach, so I would always go out to the lake. Love to go out to the lake, but not anymore, because of the parking. It's ridiculous."

While city officials understand some might be frustrated with the price hikes in general, they believe this jump will help fund the future of Muskegon.

“These additional fees will allow us to do some of the upgrades at the Pere Marquette that we need to do," said Seyferth. "We've got 34 parks in the city, and we need to make sure that we're providing upkeep and maintenance of the equipment throughout all those parks.”

The adjustments will go into effect by the time the beach reopens, which is slated for spring of 2025.

