Community outcry sparks reconsideration of beach parking price increases in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The price for parking in one lake shore community is going up.

But because of public push back, Commissioners for the city of Muskegon will revisit their decision to increase prices for parking at the beach.

For most people, a weekend trip to the beach is a memory we hold fondly, but with new price increases for parking coming to the city it has many in the community wondering if it’s worth it.

Especially with the popularity that is around the beach all year round.

“It’s busy. It's really hopping,” said Marguerite Straubel, a Muskegon resident since 1977. We come down here even during the week in the summer, and we always say that it's, it's great to see everybody down here, people from out of state.”

But it could cost more next year after Muskegon City Commissioners voted on November 26th to increase weekday prices from $7 to $10 dollars, On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while adding a free day on Wednesday.

Weekend pass prices, jumped from $10 to $20 dollars, and annual passes increased from $20 to $40.

The price hike is the first one since 2021, but it still is bringing concerns from some beach goers.

“When I was paying $10 I felt like that was a little much for the price of the area,” said Eliza Blizarow, a Beach attendee. “Pricing shouldn't be the reason why people don't come out.”

City manager of Muskegon, Jonathan Seyferth says the popularity of the beach is a reason why there is a price hike.

“The demand at the beach goes up every year, “said Seyferth. “We're looking at those numbers and we're still seeing more people come. So, let’s see how we can kind of adjust those prices.”

The price increases will go a long way to the city in the long run and the beach, with a new bath house and bathroom coming to the area.

“We use those dollars from the beach parking passes to invest in our park system throughout the city.,” said Seyferth. “We have more than 30 parks in the city, many of which have deferred maintenance that we would like to address.”

Some local businesses like Marine Tap room, aren’t too concerned with the price hike affecting business.

“I don't think will have a big effect on us, because we get a lot of local people, and then people, after they get them working,” said Janice Shireman, a Bartender for Marine Tap Room. “I think it's a good thing to raise the prices, to keep the riff raff out of there. So, I think it's really great idea.”

Residents of Muskegon like Janice Shireman believe the increase can play a big part in skipping the beach next summer.

“When I first heard about it, I thought double was too much,” said Shireman. “I think they could have done it either a $5 or a $10 increment increase. I worry more about families who come to Muskegon, and they're not prepared for the increase in the parking.”

After the community push back, the City Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 10th to discuss lowering prices, specifically for the weekend and seasonal passes.

