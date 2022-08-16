Muskegon Board of Commissioners backs no-fault auto reform resolution

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County comissioners threw their support behind a resolution that would urge state leaders to consider amendments to the no-fault auto reform act passed in 2021.

Under the no-fault auto reform act, the state legislature reduced reimbursement to 55% for any medical services not already covered under Medicare law- which included in-home care services and affected approximately 18,000 Michiganders who were relying on medical benefits 2from their no-fault policies.

READ MORE: 1 Year of Auto No Fault Reform: Crash Survivors still struggling to get care

On Tuesday, the Muskegon County commissioners voted for a sustainable fee cap for Home Health care providers, with the intent of securing the benefits for vehicle crash survivors who are receive in-home, long-term care.

These benefits were already paid for by the survivors, as part of the the Unlimited PIP Auto Insurance policy, which is paid for by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

By passing this resolution, Muskegon County becomes one of over thirty counties that have called for amendments to the no-fault auto reform act, including Berrien, Oceana, Kalamazoo, and Mecoast counties.

READ MORE: Muskegon, Calhoun counties to consider no-fault reform resolution

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

