Muskegon, Calhoun counties to consider no-fault reform resolution

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Families and care providers impacted by changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto law hope local elected leaders can push the state legislature to fix an issue caused by the reform.

“I need your help, we need your help,” said Cheryl Bush.

Bush and her husband, Wesley, pleaded with Muskegon County commissioners at their board meeting on Tuesday to pass a resolution which urges the Michigan legislature to amend the no-fault reform act so it creates an “adequate” reimbursement cap, similar to the state’s workman’s compensation fee, for catastrophic vehicle crash survivors and their families.

“It’s just so aggravating and irritating,” said Wesley. “You can’t believe what it’s like.”

The Bush’s daughter, Angela Knight, was paralyzed from the neck down after a crash in 1995 on Airline Road.

Insurance paid for Knight’s caregivers for more than two decades, but under the reform act, which went into effect last July, the legislature capped reimbursement for home care providers at 55 percent of what they previously billed.

As a result, many companies can no longer afford to tend to their clients.

“It’d be great if we can get a 45 percent cut on gas, but I don’t think a lot of the oil companies would decide to provide it to us,” said Brian Harrison, executive director of therapy services at AdvisaCare. “Similarly, taking a fair market rate like the care received by these individuals and cutting it by 45 percent puts us in quite a bind.”

Lawmakers tried to legislate the issue this past year, however nothing ever happened.

READ MORE: MI House Speaker: 'It's time to move on' from no-fault auto insurance changes

That’s why those affected by the issue are now going to local leaders.

Thirty counties that make up 56 percent of the state’s population have already passed the resolution or one similar to it, including Montcalm, Kalamazoo, Oceana, Berrien, and Mecosta counties.

Calhoun County commissioners plan to vote on the resolution this Thursday. Those in Muskegon will follow on August 16.

“The hope is that as we get more and more county support, that the elected officials at the state level will continue to take notice and see that as they need to listen to their constituents,” said Harrison.

READ MORE: MI Appeals Court case could have wide implications for Michiganders receiving no-fault insurance policy benefits

Families say without the change, their loved ones may die.

“They [legislature] need to feel the pressure because we’re feeling the pressure,” said Cheryl.

She added, “We have suffered once with a terrible car accident… We don’t deserve to be put through this hell again.”