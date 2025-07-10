MillerKnoll to close Muskegon facility, relocate operations to Spring Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. — MillerKnoll is closing its Muskegon facility and consolidating its operations to other West Michigan locations, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 17 on Thursday.

The Zeeland-based furniture company, which oversees multiple brands including Herman Miller, shared the news with employees earlier this week.

The spokesperson said the majority of jobs and product lines will be moved to the company's two Spring Lake facilities.

The spokesperson went on to say:

"As a longstanding employer in West Michigan, MillerKnoll is committed to supporting its employees in the lakeshore community throughout this transition and will provide support and resources to all affected employees."

The relocation process will begin this summer and continue over the next two years.

