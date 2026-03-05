Michigan's Adventure among 7 parks being sold for $331 million

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The largest amusement park in the state is being sold as part of a 9-figure deal.

Six Flags announced on Thursday it is selling Michigan's Adventure. The Muskegon County attraction is one of seven parks in a $331 million deal with EPR Properties. Other parks include Valleyfair near Minneapolis, Minn., Worlds of Fun near Kansas City, Mo., Schlitterbahn Waterpark near Galveston, Texas, Six Flags St. Louis near St. Louis, Mo., Six Flags Great Escape near Queensbury, N.Y. and Six Flags La Ronde in Montreal.

In 2024, Six Flags and Cedar Fair, two of the then-largest amusement park operators in the county, merged into an $8 billion company. That deal brought Michigan's Adventure, Cedar Point and other parks under the Six Flags portfolio.

2025 was a bumpy year for Michigan's Adventure. The park closed for the season on September 1, canceling the remaining two months of events announced earlier that year. At the time, Six Flags called the decision a way to prioritize the quality of guests' experiences during the peak summer months.

According to Six Flags, the company plans to operate the rest of the 34 parks across 23 locations in North America for the 2026 season.

In a statement EPR Properties said it will lease the six parks in the U.S. to Enchanted Parks pursuant to a long-term master lease.

EPR Properties says there should be no significant impact on guests during the transition, with the business continuing regular operating schedules and honoring all season passes sold through the 2026 operating season.

The deal for Michigan's Adventure and other parks is expected to close sometime in March or April. A page on Six Flags' website listing job openings at Michigan's Adventure was still active as of Thursday.

