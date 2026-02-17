Michigan's Adventure now hiring for the 2026 season after early ending of 2025 season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon announced it is now hiring part-time and seasonal employees for it's 2026 season.

This comes after the park ended it's 2025 season early, closing on Sept. 1 versus staying open through Oct. as usually planned. A company spokesperson said the move was to focus on the quality of the spring and summer seasons at the park.

The park is offering in-person hiring through Friday, Feb. 20 as part of National Hiring Week. Applicants are still encouraged to apply online prior to the hiring event, but it is not required.

Interested applicants must be at least 15 years old.

Find more information at the Michigan's Adventure jobs page.

