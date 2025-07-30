Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan's Adventure ending 2025 season earlier than planned on Sept. 1

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan's biggest amusement park will close for the season earlier than first planned.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation confirmed to FOX 17 that Michigan's Adventure will shut down after September 1 for the 2025 season. The news was first communicated to season passholders last week.

The amusement park was originally scheduled to be open through October and host the traditional Tricks and Treats weekends.

Instead, Michigan's Adventure passholders will get a free ticket to Cedar Point, another Six Flags property, which will be good for any day through the end of that park's season. Cedar Point hosts HalloWeekends in October, which the company touts as a popular event series.

The decision to close Michigan's Adventure on Labor Day is being explained as a way to keep the quality of the spring and summer seasons up, according to a company spokesperson.

