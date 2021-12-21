Watch
Suspect wanted in deadly Norton Shores bar shooting turns himself in

Posted at 7:40 AM, Dec 21, 2021
NORTON SHORES, Mich — The suspect wanted in a deadly bar shooting in Norton Shores has turned himself in.

The shooting happened on Dec. 16 at MI Bar on West Sherman.

On Tuesday, the suspect called 911 around 2 a.m. from the Harvey/Hile park and ride where he turned himself in.

Authorities say Kyle Robbins was charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old Andre Willie Garner of Muskegon.

He's facing several charges including open murder, felonious charges and for being an habitual offender.

Anyone with information on this case call Silent Observer at (231)-722-7463 or Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691.

