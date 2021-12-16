Man shot and killed at Norton Shores bar

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police say they found a man shot and killed at MI Bar on West Sherman early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the bar at 1:23 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times. They say they attempted CPR, but declared the 27-year-old Muskegon man dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim knew each other. They say a fist fight started near the bar area. After a few punches, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect left the bar. He is described as a white man in his forties, approximately 6 ft. tall and 170 lbs.

Police say several witnesses that were inside the bar at the time of the shooting left before police arrived. Investigators are encouraging all witnesses to call the police department to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Silent Observer (231-722-7463), the Norton Shores Police Department (231-733-2691) or 911.