Medical Examiner: Fruitport grandma died from heart disease, cocaine use

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The grandmother found dead in her Fruitport home in January died from heart disease which was impacted by the recent use of cocaine, the Medical Examiner's Office found.

Charlene Robinson was discovered unresponsive in her house on Maplewood Street on January 16. The 77-year-old's family told FOX 17 nearly two weeks later they were still awaiting answers.

"She was positioned completely opposite of how she would have been had she just rolled out of bed," Robinson's granddaughter Charlene Praay said.

Muskegon Granddaughter seeks answers in 77-year-old Fruitport woman's death Olivia Yatooma

The medical examiner determined Robinson death was accidental, citing a years-long battle with cardiovascular disease and recent cocaine use, according to her death certificate. The heart condition was ruled the cause of death, with cocaine being a contributing factor.

The medical examiner noted on the certificate that an autopsy was completed as part of the investigation.

FOX 17 reached out to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, which confirmed it will not file any charges connected to Robinson's death.

