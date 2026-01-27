Death of 77-year-old under investigation in Fruitport Township

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 77-year-old woman was found dead inside her home nearly two weeks ago. Investigators are still waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death.

On January 16, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Maplewood Street in the Clover Estates Mobile Home Community, which sits near the intersection of Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road. Inside deputies found the body of Charlene Robinson.

The investigation was turned over to the Fruitport Township Police Department. Detectives have been working with Robinson's family to address any questions loved ones have about her death, said the department.

The Muskegon County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to rule on a cause of death in the case.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Rypstra with the Fruitport Township Police Department at (231) 865-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

