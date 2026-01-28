FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 77-year-old Fruitport woman was found dead inside her home on January 16, and her granddaughter wants answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

WATCH: Granddaughter seeks answers in 77-year-old Fruitport woman's death

Granddaughter seeks answers in 77-year-old Fruitport woman's death

Charlene Robinson was discovered unresponsive in her Maplewood Street home by Fruitport Township Police officers. The official cause of death is still pending.

I spoke with Robinson's granddaughter, Charlene Praay, who was named after her grandmother.

"You knew that anytime you were in her presence, the first thing she was gonna do was wrap her arms around you, hug you and tell you how much she loved you," Praay said.

Praay said she received a phone call that her grandmother was found dead. She says she was told it appeared her grandmother had rolled out of bed.

Praay however, went inside her grandmother's home and suggests the circumstances are not as they seem.

"She was positioned completely opposite of how she would have been had she just rolled out of bed," Praay said.

The investigation began with the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office handling the initial call and follow-up before turning the case over to the Fruitport Township Police Department due to venue.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Observer or Sergeant Bryan Rypstra at (231) 865-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube