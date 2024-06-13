Man's body recovered after going missing in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The body of a man who went missing in Muskegon over the weekend has been found.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the body of 21-year-old Aleksei Makovik was found Thursday afternoon by Michigan State Police's dive team and the Muskegon Fire Department.

We’re told Aleksei was last seen Saturday, June 8. Witnesses say they watched him struggle in the water 200 feet away from the south break arm near Pere Marquette.

MPD offers its sympathies to Aleksei’s loved ones.

Beachgoers are urged to be vigilant when swimming in Lake Michigan and to be conscious of fluctuating wave and weather conditions.

