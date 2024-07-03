LIVE AT 3:30: Officials deliver update on Muskegon County storm damage

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials in Muskegon County are scheduled to provide an update on the damage left behind by last week’s severe storm.

Watch at 3:30 p.m.:

Intense storms rolled through West Michigan on the morning of June 25. Muskegon County felt the brunt of the system’s impact with straight-line winds devastating communities in the area.

Many roads were rendered impassable because of fallen trees and downed power lines.

Muskegon Whitehall hard hit by severe storms, half of local roads in Muskegon Co. blocked Sam Landstra

County officials declared a state of emergency two days after the storm passed.

Since then, emergency managers determined more than 200 buildings were damaged, 20 of which were listed as “destroyed.”

Muskegon Officials see more than 200 buildings damaged by Muskegon County storm Matt Witkos

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube