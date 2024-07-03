Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

LIVE AT 3:30: Officials deliver update on Muskegon County storm damage

whitehall storm damage 10.png
FOX 17
whitehall storm damage 10.png
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 03, 2024

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials in Muskegon County are scheduled to provide an update on the damage left behind by last week’s severe storm.

Watch at 3:30 p.m.:

Intense storms rolled through West Michigan on the morning of June 25. Muskegon County felt the brunt of the system’s impact with straight-line winds devastating communities in the area.

Many roads were rendered impassable because of fallen trees and downed power lines.

Whitehall tree down 1.jpeg

Muskegon

Whitehall hard hit by severe storms, half of local roads in Muskegon Co. blocked

Sam Landstra
11:52 AM, Jun 25, 2024

County officials declared a state of emergency two days after the storm passed.

Since then, emergency managers determined more than 200 buildings were damaged, 20 of which were listed as “destroyed.”

whitehall storm damage 4.png

Muskegon

Officials see more than 200 buildings damaged by Muskegon County storm

Matt Witkos
9:27 PM, Jul 02, 2024

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book