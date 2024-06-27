Muskegon County declares state of emergency after Tuesday storm

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County has declared a state of emergency in the wake of severe storms that ravaged the area earlier this week.

Board Chairperson Charles T. Nash submitted a letter Thursday to the Department of Homeland Security explaining two storms resulted in “widespread severe damage” to property and infrastructure throughout the county.

Nash adds debris from the storm blocked state and local roads, further complicating emergency response.

We’re told maximum output of municipal resources are being used as cleanup and recovery progresses.

