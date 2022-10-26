Little River Band receives 2nd chance at building Fruitport Twp. casino

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has asked the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to resubmit their application to build a casino in Fruitport Township.

The news comes several months after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected the development of the new casino amid an application waiting for approval from the DOI federally recognizing another local tribe, the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

“The Department of the Interior has been very clear in their letters saying that they support this project for the benefit of the Little River Band and the whole area,” says Todd Dunham, Fruitport Township supervisor.

Dunham is now requesting Governor Whitmer to grant approval for the casino following the DOI’s show of encouragement for the project.

“This letter is the decision the Governor said she was waiting on. We now have it,” says Dunham. “The public supports this project. Every surrounding municipality supports this project. Three presidential administrations and two previous governors have supported it no matter the political party. Everyone knows it would be a huge economic engine for the lakeshore.”

Township officials say the casino would feature 220 hotel rooms if approved. We’re told it would also create 1,500 full-time jobs and generate $15 million in annual revenue to the state in addition to $3 million distributed locally.

