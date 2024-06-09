Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation hosts free fishing weekend

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — On Saturday, fishing was free, and the Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation took full advantage, hosting an event on Mona Lake (also free) for aspiring anglers.

The Michigan DNR's 'Three Free' Weekend, where no license is needed to fish or drive an off-road vehicle, and fees for entry into state parks and boating access sites are waived, made way for the event, which will be held in a similar capacity on Sunday, June 9.

"Everybody's always talking about sports, sports, sports," said Ron Jenkins, owner of the Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the West Michigan Lake Hawks, an area basketball team based in Muskegon.

"Let's get them away from sports and get them out into the real world," Jenkins said. "You say, 'If you teach kids how to fish, they never go hungry.'"

In addition to the foundation, the Muskegon Heights Police Department also sponsored the event that supplied fishing reels to those who wanted to cast a wormy lure into Mona Lake.

"When I reeled it in, it started flopping everywhere, said D'Quan, who caught the first fish of the day, a bluegill.

"I had to let the fish get away the first time, right? But it was kind of getting on my nerves a bit," said Isaiah, who also has some luck out on the lake. "Eventually, I caught it."

"It was fun, but it also took a lot of patience and learning," added Cici.

Down the shoreline, Cedric Scott, a psychologist at Lazarusman Consulting did some fly-fishing, a favorite of his.

"What I really enjoy is teaching these younger kids different knots and different techniques," Scott said. "Exposure is one of the key elements of reeducating or enhancing education."

Provided by the Lake Hawks in Flight Foundation, free fishing (and free food and fun) will again be provided at Mona Lake Park on Sunday, June 9 from 10:00am - 12:00pm, approximately.

"We are trying to teach our kids peace," Jenkins said. "They can rest their minds, rest their souls."

READ MORE: Muskegon County nonprofit working to end gun violence speaks after weekend shootings

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube