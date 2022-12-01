Restraining order against Muskegon Heights school district's board dissolved

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A judge has dissolved a temporary restraining order against the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System’s board of education (BOE).

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 confirm the injunctive relief was denied Wednesday.

The academy was previously granted the restraining order last week amid claims the BOE did not carry out due process when approving new members and removing others when they fired Antonette Robinson.

While the restraining order was in effect, the BOE could not remove Robinson or appoint anyone to the board.

