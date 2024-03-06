Watch Now
'It's like clockwork': Bald eagles back at Muskegon County Airport

bald eagles muskegon county airport.jpeg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 15:42:42-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Instead of airplanes in the sky, America's most sacred bird made an appearance at a local airport.

"It's almost like clockwork," said Ken Efting, Muskegon County Airport director.

Ken Efting says the bald eagles at the Muskegon County Airport are back.

The first nice sunny week of March, the local eagles go for a fly where airplanes normally take off, Efting says. According to Efting, the birds live around or on Mona Lake. About one third of the eagles spotted are juveniles.

Last year, the team at the airport spotted 21 bald eagles. Wednesday, they spotted 19.

Eleven bald eagles can be seen flying in this photo, which was taken by Garrett Smith.

Photo Credit: Garrett Smith

Ken Efting says based on his research, this is some sort of breeding or migration activity.

Efting says anyone is welcome to come by the airport the next few days and try to spot the birds. They should be out, he says, given the nice weather.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
