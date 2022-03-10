'It happens literally every single day': Muskegon County Animal Control says threats to shoot dogs not uncommon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County man says he shot four of his neighbor's dogs because they came onto his property, and he feared for his livestock's safety.

Pound Buddies, Muskegon County's branch of animal control says they never received a call from him.

If it was a repeated issue, they'd have no problem issuing a ticket. It's one of the main problems that they see in animal control: dogs getting out.

Threats to shoot dogs on the loose come in weekly, if not daily.

“Unfortunately it is more common than people may think,” Pound Buddies Director Lara Carson said.

Carson says the best way to prevent the threats, or someone actually harming your dog, is for dog owners to take preventative measures to keep their dogs in the yard. Electric fences and shock collars can help.

Still, accidents happen. It's a problem with no easy solution.

“I don’t think there’s one magic bullet or magic cure for that,” Carson said.

Carson says calls of threats about shooting dogs are immediately referred to law enforcement.

“We hear it all the time. 'I have my rights. I have to protect myself.' Yes, but in a certain manner. In certain situations. People cannot willy-nilly start shooting animals or shooting. So that does get scary,” Carson said.

