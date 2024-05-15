NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A drive out to Lake Michigan during last Saturday's beautiful weather turned into a life or death moment where hours of training made the difference in survival.

Jenn Schultz is the principal at North Muskegon Middle and High School.

'I'll never have to use this': School principal uses CPR training to save motorcyclist

Most of her time is dedicated to helping students and staff, helping them all grow and learn. That includes making sure every senior completes CPR training before graduation, in case they should ever need to help someone without a pulse.

"I think anybody that goes into education, that’s what we want to to. You know, be of service to others," Schultz told FOX 17. “In fact, I remember sitting through multiple CPR classes, taking it seriously, of course, but always thinking, ‘Ill never have to use this.’”

But on May 4, Schultz was driving to meet her sister at Lake Michigan when she stopped at the corner of Peterson and Memorial in North Muskegon, where a motorcycle had just crashed into the woods.

"The other bikers were just getting off their bikes, so it happened really quickly. So I called 911 just thinking I was gonna report it,” said Schultz. “As I was coming up, somebody shouted that he wasn’t breathing or didn’t have a pulse. So, I hollered at them to start CPR, to which they were like, ‘We don’t know how to do CPR.’ So, I was like, ’Well, I know how to do CPR.’”

Schultz started compression as another motorcyclist called 911.

“Taught us how to sing Stayin’ Alive. So the whole time I was just singing the song in my head like, C’mon!”

Shortly after, the wife of a Muskegon Township firefighter, Samantha VanderWagen, stepped in to help until first responders could arrived.

“She was also on the phone with dispatch, which they were amazing," Schultz said. "They coached us through it, and she was like, ‘I’m here whenever you’re ready to switch. She helped check his respiration.”

City of North Muskegon Fire Chief David Ogren said his crews arrived on scene within five minutes. He told FOX 17 he wasn't sure how the crash happened, but did say the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet.

That only made the actions of Schultz and VanderWagen that much more crucial.

“The more people we have that’s trained in first aid and CPR, I think the better off it is for the community," Ogren said. "First responders get there quickly, but it’s those 2-5 minutes of the gap where we’re not there where a lot of people can get care.”

When asked if he would call Schultz and VanderWagen heroes, Ogren said "100%."

Schultz, on the other hand, said she only did what she thinks anyone would do in that position.

The motorcyclist is now in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Schultz has been in touch with his friends.

"I was like, ‘We need to go have celebratory beverages once he’s on the mend.’ So, I do look forward to that," Schultz said.

