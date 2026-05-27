GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to mourn the loss and honor the life of 18-year-old Gatlok "Gattie" Nguany, who was stabbed and killed just days after graduating from Morley Stanwood High School.

WATCH: 'I will never be the same': Family holds candlelight vigil for teen stabbed and killed days after graduation

'I will never be the same': Family holds candlelight vigil for teen stabbed and killed days after graduation

Nguany died after being stabbed early Sunday morning in downtown Grand Rapids. Gattie's mom, Samantha Paxtor, said he was out celebrating a friend's birthday and riding lime scooters with a group when the attack happened.

Grand Rapids Family names teen killed in GR stabbing, says suspect was someone he trusted Zac Harmon

Paxtor remembers her son as beautiful and bright.

"My son had an army, a family of everybody behind him," Paxtor said.

Pictures hung, candles were lit, balloons were released and memories were shared at the vigil, where Paxtor reflected on her grief.

"I lost a son, I lost a part of me and I will never be the same," Paxtor said. "I don't have anything else to say accept I love you, Gattie."

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Goodrich Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning, GRPD announced a person of interest is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

The family's GoFundMe is linked here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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