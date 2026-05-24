GRPD: 18-year-old killed in stabbing on City's Southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says an 18-year-old man was killed in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

In a release, the GRPD says officers responded to the scene around 12:20 A.M. Sunday morning near Goodrich Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Street for the report of a stabbing.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was found and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A short time later, he died at the hospital.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not released information about a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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