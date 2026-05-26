Person of interest in deadly Grand Rapids stabbing now in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person of interest is in police custody after a stabbing in Grand Rapids left an 18-year-old man dead.

Gatlok "Gattie" Nguany died after being stabbed near the intersection of Goodrich Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Street just after midnight on Sunday, May 24.

Nguany family A photo of Gatlok Maley Mguany, known by loved ones as 'Gattie', who was killed on May 24, 2026 in a stabbing in Grand Rapids.

The 18-year-old's aunt told FOX 17 on Monday he was out celebrating a friend's birthday and riding lime scooters with a group when the attack happened.

Family claimed the person responsible was "somebody he trusted, somebody he called a friend."

Grand Rapids GRPD: 18-year-old killed in stabbing on City's Southwest side Zac Harmon

FOX 17 has not been able to verify the claim about the suspect with investigators, but on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Police Department announced it had a person of interest in the case in custody.

Detectives also confirmed Nguany as the victim in the stabbing.

Nguany family A photo of Gatlok Maley Mguany (right), known by loved ones as 'Gattie', who was killed on May 24, 2026 in a stabbing in Grand Rapids.

"Gattie's" death came just after he graduated high school at Morley Stanwood, said family.

He is being remembered by loved ones through his name, which means "a powerful God," said his family.

Nguany family A photo of Gatlok Maley Mguany (right), known by loved ones as 'Gattie', who was killed on May 24, 2026 in a stabbing in Grand Rapids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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