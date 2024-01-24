Hamburger Mikey hosts 'Burgers for Blankets' drive to support local elementary school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Something is cookin' at Hamburger Mikey in Muskegon, and it's more than just the burgers and fries. It's the restaurant's annual community fundraiser.

“Usually we dance in the intersection with tutus and try to raise money for something like that. But I just had a hip replacement, so this year, we’re going a different direction with that,” Hamburger Mikey Managing Partner Tim Taylor said.

The new fundraising effort is called "Burgers for Blankets."

“This year, we are doing a drive for blankets for the school,” Taylor explained.

The school chosen to receive the blankets is one that means something special to Hamburger Mikey's employees.

But they'll provide blankets to more schools, if possible.

“My catering manager works for Three Oaks Public School [Academy], and had a story about one of her students who was always tired and sleeping,” Taylor said. “The reason was he wasn’t getting good sleep. He didn’t have a blanket at night."

That's how Burgers for Blankets was born.

Starting Thursday, January 25, and running through the month of February, people can drop off new blankets at Hamburger Mikey — and even get something in return.

“We’ll give you a Fat Mikey of your choice,” Taylor said.

In the summer, businesses can advertise on the picnic tables that sit outside of the restaurant, and the proceeds will go to the Burgers for Blankets fundraiser. Advertisements cost $100, and Hamburger Mikey will accept table ads through May.

"It's 100% to give back to the community," Taylor said. "They're the ones that keep you alive during COVID and always supporting our restaurant. We want to make sure we give back."

The Burgers for Blankets fundraiser will expand past Three Oaks Public School Academy if Hamburger Mikey gets enough donations.

Click here for the restaurant's location, hours and menu.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube