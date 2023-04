MUSKEGON, Mich — It’s opening day for drive-in fanatics around West Michigan at the Getty Drive In.

Doors open on the 80th season at 7 p.m.

WXMI

Opening in 1944, the Getty Drive Inis just one of nine drive-ins still in existence in Michigan.

They're kicking off the season with a deal— on April 19 and 20 only, a single-feature deal will only cost you $5.

Elliot Grandia is live this morning getting a sneak peek at all the fun to be had this season.